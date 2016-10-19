5 Speaking Habits You Need To Adjust Depending On The Size Of Your Audience

When you’re preparing for a speaking gig, you’ve got to ask yourself a few questions: What am I going to say? How long do I have to present? Who will be in the audience? Those are all important questions. But there’s one that’s easy to overlook yet can have a serious impact on how well you do: How many people am I speaking to?

The size of your audience can affect how well your message is received in more ways than you might expect. Here are the key things to pay attention to as you tailor your delivery to small and large crowds. Nail these, and you’ll be an effective speaker, no matter the setting or occasion.

When speaking in front of a large audience, you usually have to concentrate on what you’re doing more intensely. It’s kind of like biking against a hard wind–you have to concentrate on what you’re saying, where you’re looking, and how you’re breathing. The larger your audience, the steeper the hill. You have to be “all in.”

With smaller crowds, you can relax your focus a bit.

Things tend to be easier in more intimate settings. With smaller crowds, you can relax your focus a bit. Sure, you still have to concentrate on what you’re doing, but you can also tune into the audience a bit more easily. You keep peddling, but now you can look around and see what’s happening. It’s not necessarily that speaking to smaller audiences is always easier, but it does mean you can relax your concentration a bit–you can flow in and out. If you use the same level of focus in smaller settings, you may come off as too intense.

When you speak in front of a large group, chances are you’ll be using a microphone. Whether you have a loud or a quiet voice, the audio technician can adjust the sound levels to make sure you sound great.

I once had one of my clients send me video clips of him speaking. He sounded great–he had a strong, resonant voice. Then I met him and was surprised to find he sounded strained and raspy. But it made sense why he’d complained about how tired his voice got at the end of a day of speaking. Achieving that effect can be taxing.

When you speak to a small group, you usually won’t have the luxury of a microphone. That means that if you have a voice that’s too high or too low, you may need to work on your “resonance” if you want to have the same effect on your audience. These are a few tips that can help you develop a stronger speaking voice.