It Might Get Loud: Patagonia’s New VP Of Marketing Doubles Down On Brand Mission

Earlier this month, Patagonia announced the arrival of its new vice president of marketing Cory Bayers. A longtime Lululemon brand vet–most recently serving as its VP of global brand creative–and one-time global marketing manager at Helly Hansen, Bayers has worked with active and outdoor brands for the bulk of his career. But this new job poses perhaps his biggest challenge (and opportunity) in that Patagonia is a dynamic brand with incredibly passionate fans, that also has baked into its DNA a mission of environmental responsibility and activism. Oh, and it’s done so with a fraction of its competitors’ media budget.

The recent Fair Trade film is good example of telling that how-the-sausage-gets-made story. That’s a great project. These are the right conversations to have. This is a brand that can lead and have these tough discussions, and we can’t shy away from it, in fact we need to lean into it even more. We need to have these difficult conversations more often and continue to try and bring people along with us. We’re only going to achieve our mission if more people and more brands get involved, and we can all learn from each other. What do you see as the brand’s biggest marketing strengths right now, and where do you see the most room for improvement? One of the nicest things about Patagonia is that we don’t have any need to fabricate great stories. It’s not like we’re in a boardroom trying to figure out how to cook up next season’s story. It’s really about telling deep stories. We’ve got a lot to share and we only share the tip of the iceberg. I’d like to see us actually share more, connect the dots between them and mobilize communities even more. Whether it’s things like Fair Trade or our other environmental messaging, to continue to push really hard on those, trying to get more people on board with the movement. Something I’ve learned over the years is, if you’re not creating a conversation, why are you even talking? Brands talk a lot about cutting through the clutter, but a lot of times they’re creating that clutter. It’s about having a point of view and actually having a real conversation. Let’s really talk about what we think a fair wage for a factory worker is, and where your clothing is made. We’re not perfect either, we’re always evolving, and we want to take the consumer along in that journey.

You guys don’t do a lot of traditional advertising, so it seems like your media strategy really revolves around making good content so people will share it. Exactly. And again, are we topical? Are you talking about it with your buddy over coffee? Are we part of the dialogue on our communities? If you’re not and it’s just another ad, we’re not going to win that game. No one is really, it’s just more clutter. That’s an arms race, and I don’t think it’s the future of marketing, outspending one another, or ‘My ad is better than your ad.’ That’s ridiculous. Give me something I can sink my teeth into as a customer, that I can get educated and make informed decisions, make a difference, and maybe change someone’s perspective. And that applies to us to. We’re always learning by doing, challenging ourselves really hard. I’ve been looking at work now for a while, at some of our messaging, and we ask, ‘Can anyone’s logo be on that?’ If the answer is yes, then throw it out. What problems can we uniquely solve for our customers? If it doesn’t answer that question, it’s not worth doing. It’s about focus, telling deep stories, and being meaningful to our communities. Obviously you’re new at the company, but certainly experienced enough in the industry overall–what are the biggest brand challenges facing Patagonia right now? Complacency. As with any brand, we can always improve. We can work on telling richer, more dynamic stories. We can be a little more irreverent, a little more provocative, not shying away from areas we may have been voicing our displeasure or opinion on a matter, when I actually think we need to scream it. If we’re talking about change, we need to be yelling more about it in certain areas, doubling down on some stances, but also being inclusive. Yelling about an issue doesn’t mean we can’t be inclusive to a wide variety of people, rallying them to the cause.