Adidas Chronicles Paul Pogba’s Epic Journey From Childhood To Soccer Megastar

WHO: Adidas, 72andSunny LA

WHY WE CARE: France and Manchester United soccer star Paul Pogba is world football’s current “man of the moment,” from the fever-pitch speculation over what team he would sign for last summer, to the eventual back and forth about whether or not he’s living up to his gargantuan price tag. Evidently, his name being on everyone’s lips is not a new thing, since the script for this Adidas ad charting his path from child talent to the world’s most expensive footballer, consists of just one word, “Pogba.” Those who encounter the player on his hectic journey say his name using a full range of emotions.

The ad is part of Adidas’ #HereToCreate campaign and first aired on TV before an English Premier League showdown between Manchester United and Liverpool. Alas, his dazzling skills seemed confined to advertising as the match was a dreary 0-0 draw.