Three Things Freelancers Need From The Next Administration

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton will meet onstage tonight for the third and final debate in one of the most tumultuous presidential campaigns in modern history. Chances are good that they’ll be talking about the economy, but the odds are low that either one will touch on one of the most important dimensions of it: freelancing.

One in three Americans have freelanced over the past year, according to the third annual Freelancing in America survey that my company, Upwork, published earlier this month in collaboration with the Freelancers Union. As the New York Times‘s Binyamin Appelbaum recently noted, U.S. politicians are much more apt to invoke the manufacturing sector on the campaign trail, a habit that “distracts from another, simpler way to help working Americans: Improve the conditions of the work they actually do”–which, more and more, is in the service sector.

55 million people have freelanced in the last year–more than the populations of Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Florida combined.

Independent work is likely to continue thriving no matter what happens at the federal level in the next four years, but the incoming president can choose either to ignore it or support it. After all, there may soon be political costs for failing to serve freelancers’ interests. Our research shows that freelance work generates more than $1 trillion in income for Americans each year, and it also contributes to the growth of small businesses: Those who are self-employed and do well often go on to build larger businesses in their own right. And this is despite the fact that national policies are hardly designed to encourage freelancing.

The survey estimates that 55 million people have freelanced in the last year–more than the populations of Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Florida combined. It found that of those, 13.5 million people are already “moonlighting” as freelancers in addition to their day jobs, and that 37% of them have considered quitting their full-time gigs to freelance exclusively. (If they did, that would add 5 million more fully independent contractors to our workforce–almost twice the population of Nevada, where tonight’s debate takes place.)

The data suggests that there’d be many more freelancers if there were fewer obstacles to freelancing. Survey respondents reported that they were confused about the complexity of income taxes, concerned about what to do if a client doesn’t pay them, worried about maintaining a stable income, and anxious that they may not be able to get bank loans (or even open bank accounts, in some cases) without a full-time job.

The need for effective policies to support this type of work wouldn’t be clearer. With those in mind, here are three ways the next president’s administration can address freelancers’ concerns and help this sector grow even further.

Our government needs to do more information gathering about the state of freelancers in this country–a need that grows more urgent every year. For any major policy changes to be effective, we’ll need more reliable data tracking freelancers’ economic impact over time.