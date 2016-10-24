Gwyneth Paltrow On Why Her Monthly Capsule Collections Sell Out In Hours

Gwyneth Paltrow would like us to get one thing straight: She will not be consciously uncoupling from Goop anytime soon.

This summer, “Page Six” started a rumor that Paltrow would distance herself from the newsletter and e-commerce business she founded eight years ago. “The funniest thing about that is that they’ve never been more wrong,” Paltrow tells me, with a laugh. “This is my heart, my soul, my brain. I’m here all day, every day.”

The publication misunderstood a statement that she had made about Goop’s future. She had been trying to explain that she wants to create a company that is bigger than she is. “When I think about true scale, the less the brand has to leverage me, the more it can achieve true scale by itself,” she says. “Somehow that became that I was leaving.”

The fact is, Paltrow has been aggressively growing the business over the last year. Earlier this year, Goop launched a natural skincare line in collaboration with Juice Beauty, which has helped drive overall sales. (Revenues have tripled over the last two years and site visitors have doubled in the last year, her team tells me.) In August, she helped raise a Series B round of over $10 million, which will be used to expand Goop’s direct-to-consumer business. Last month, we saw a glimpse of Paltrow’s new e-commerce strategy at work with the launch of Goop Label, her first foray into designing apparel.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Creating a clothing collection was a natural next step for Goop, which already curates a selection of fashion, beauty, and home products from other designers. With her new line, she’s working with a small team of designers to develop garments from conception to production, based on her own favorite pieces from her wardrobe. These are meant to be staples, like a little black dress or a simple chambray button-down shirt, rather than of-the-moment trend pieces. “They create a template for a uniform,” Paltrow explains. “Easy stuff.”

There is a strong focus on using the best quality materials and craftsmanship, since the company says the clothes are made in the same Italian factories that manufacture for Proenza Schouler, Dries Van Noten, and Azzedine Alaia. But since they are sold directly to consumers online rather than through retailers, Goop can afford to sell them less expensively than comparable designers. This takes a page from businesses like Everlane and Cuyana that deliver high-quality products without enormous markups. But Goop Label will be hitting the higher end of the market than these other brands, at price points of $1,195 for a coat and $595 for a dress.

Goop coat in navy ($1,195) and Goop October dress in black ($595)

“I find, as a consumer, that the price points of some of my favorite designer clothing is so exorbitantly expensive,” Paltrow says. “I wanted to know if there was a way with the direct-to-consumer model. To create an incredible product that is slightly more aspirational, but pass on the savings to the consumer.”