Ivanka Breaks Her Silence On The Trump Tape

It has been two weeks since the Trump Tape–the now-infamous recording of Republican candidate Donald Trump and TV host Billy Bush speaking rather distastefully about women back in 2005–was released to the public. Trump’s wife, Melania, has already released a statement and spoken about the tape. Everybody ‘s been talking about it–well, almost everybody. Now it’s Trump’s daughter Ivanka’s turn.

“My father’s comments were clearly inappropriate and offensive, and I’m glad that he acknowledged this fact with an immediate apology to my family and the American people,” Ivanka told Fast Company in a statement.

Read more about how Ivanka and her brand are navigating the choppy waters of this election season here.