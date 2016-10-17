Why Killing The Headphone Jack Could Make Samsung Phones Less Likely To Blow Up

In the wake of the Note 7 blowup debacle, Samsung is likely to take a new look at the entire design of its phones. The removal of the headphone jack seems like a logical first step.

With news of the explosions, many consumers are just now beginning to understand a quandary that Samsung engineers and designers have been wrestling with for years. People want smartphones that do more things: connect better, charge faster, and last longer per charge. But they also want them to be 7 millimeters thin. When we finally lift the curtain on Note 7 crisis, I have a hunch the key takeaway will be that you can’t have your cake and eat it, too. There are limits to the internal space, power availability, and cooling capability necessary to support all the features du jour in a razor-thin design.

In light of the battery-safety issues that made the Note 7s prone to exploding, it may be high time for Samsung to remove the headphone jack in its next major premium smartphone release, which will presumably be the Samsung Galaxy S8, next year. The removal of the jack has a lot to do with the safety of the battery.

The analog headphone jack—and all the housing needed to accommodate the jack inside the phone—takes up a lot of space. And the one thing we’re fairly certain of is that the instability of the battery in the Note 7 was related to the super-compact design of the phone and, by extension, the battery.

Lithium-ion batteries contain tightly packed positively charged and negatively charged plates. If these plates touch each other, it can set off a chemical reaction that can cause the battery to “vent with flame,” which is manufacturer parlance for “blow up.” Indeed a Korean government regulator concluded that the positive and negative charged plates inside the Note 7 batteries were too close to one another at the rounded edges of the phone.

It’s pretty likely that other factors were at play—the Note 7’s rapid-charging function, for instance. In fact, Samsung, as far as we know, still doesn’t know what happened to cause the Note 7 phones to explode. But it’s a safe assumption that if there were more space inside the phone for the battery, the battery design could have put more space between the positive and negative plates.

Removing the analog headphone jack might buy back some of the space needed to do that.