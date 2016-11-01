Your Creative Calendar: 61 Things To Do, See, And Hear In November

Soon, it will all be over. This unprecedentedly headache-packed election, which has loomed large over the cultural landscape like a hangman’s noose all year, will come to its bitter conclusion on November 8. Immediately afterward, you will either breathe a sigh of relief, or start decking out that fallout shelter, depending on which side you’re on. The election isn’t the only thing ending this month, though. We will also be bidding adieu an hour of life, with the “fall back” portion of Daylight Savings Time, and putting a stop to the streak of days without a heated family argument as Thanksgiving hits. In the meantime, however, have a look at this plentiful bounty of November entertainment offerings–for movies, books, shows, and albums–every corner of the expansive manse that is pop culture. In an uncertain time of potentially catastrophic upheaval, it’s something to be thankful for.