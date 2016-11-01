advertisement
Your Creative Calendar: 61 Things To Do, See, And Hear In November

Celebrate (or stew over) the election’s end with our robust roundup of movies, albums, books, and shows coming your way in November.

By Joe Berkowitz4 minute Read

Soon, it will all be over. This unprecedentedly headache-packed election, which has loomed large over the cultural landscape like a hangman’s noose all year, will come to its bitter conclusion on November 8. Immediately afterward, you will either breathe a sigh of relief, or start decking out that fallout shelter, depending on which side you’re on. The election isn’t the only thing ending this month, though. We will also be bidding adieu an hour of life, with the “fall back” portion of Daylight Savings Time, and putting a stop to the streak of days without a heated family argument as Thanksgiving hits. In the meantime, however, have a look at this plentiful bounty of November entertainment offerings–for movies, books, shows, and albums–every corner of the expansive manse that is pop culture. In an uncertain time of potentially catastrophic upheaval, it’s something to be thankful for.

MOVIES IN THEATERS

MOVIES AT HOME

ALBUMS YOU SHOULD HEAR

THINGS TO WATCH ON YOUR TV (OR YOUR COMPUTER)

BOOKS TO READ

  • Zayn by Zayn, out on November 1.
  • To Pixar and Beyond: My Unlikely Journey with Steve Jobs to Make Entertainment History by Lawrence Levy, out on November 1.
  • A Perfect Union of Contrary Things by Maynard James Keenan, out on November 8.
  • MR. ROBOT: Red Wheelbarrow: eps1.91_redwheelbarr0w.txt by Sam Esmail and Courtney Looney, out on November 1.
  • Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah, out on November 15.
  • Swing Time by Zadie Smith, out on November 15.
  • Tranny: Confessions of Punk Rock’s Most Infamous Anarchist Sellout by Laura Jane Grace, out on November 15.
  • Payoff: The Hidden Logic That Shape Our Motivations by Dan Ariely, out on November 15.
  • Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them by J. K. Rowling, out on November 18.
  • Moonglow by Michael Chabon, out on November 22.
  • Prince Lestat and the Realms of Atlantis by Anne Rice, out on November 29.
  • Talking as Fast as I Can: From Gilmore Girls to Gilmore Girls (and Everything in Between) by Lauren Graham, out on November 29.

