Your Creative Calendar: 61 Things To Do, See, And Hear In November

Soon, it will all be over. This unprecedentedly headache-packed election, which has loomed large over the cultural landscape like a hangman’s noose all year, will come to its bitter conclusion on November 8. Immediately afterward, you will either breathe a sigh of relief, or start decking out that fallout shelter, depending on which side you’re on. The election isn’t the only thing ending this month, though. We will also be bidding adieu an hour of life, with the “fall back” portion of Daylight Savings Time, and putting a stop to the streak of days without a heated family argument as Thanksgiving hits. In the meantime, however, have a look at this plentiful bounty of November entertainment offerings–for movies, books, shows, and albums–every corner of the expansive manse that is pop culture. In an uncertain time of potentially catastrophic upheaval, it’s something to be thankful for.
MOVIES IN THEATERS
- Doctor Strange, opens November 4.
- Hacksaw Ridge, opens November 4.
- Loving, opens November 4.
- Almost Christmas, opens November 11.
- Arrival, opens November 11.
- Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, opens November 11.
- Shut In, opens November 11.
- Elle, opens November 11.
- Nocturnal Animals, opens November 18.
- Bleed for This, opens November 18.
- The Edge of Seventeen, opens November 18.
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, opens November 18.
- Manchester by the Sea, opens November 18.
- Allied, opens November 23.
- Moana, opens November 23.
- Rules Don’t Apply, opens November 23.
- Bad Santa 2, opens November 23.
- Lion, opens November 25.
MOVIES AT HOME
- Dana Carvey: Straight White Male, premieres November 4 on Netflix.
- The Ivory Game, premieres November 4 on Netflix.
- The True Memoirs of an International Assassin, premieres November 11 on Netflix.
- Colin Quinn: The New York Story, premieres November 18 on Netflix.
- Marathon: The Patriots’ Day Bombing, premieres November 21 on HBO.
- Michael Che Matters, premieres November 25 on Netflix.
ALBUMS YOU SHOULD HEAR
- Hope Sandoval & The Warm Inventions – Until the Hunter, out on November 4.
- Jim James – Eternally Even, out on November 4.
- Wiley – Godfather, out on November 4.
- Martha Wainwright – Goodnight City, out on November 11.
- Simian Mobile Disco – Welcome To Sidways, out on November 11.
- Sleigh Bells – Jessica Rabbit, out on November 11.
- Sting – 57th & 9th, out on November 11.
- The Rolling Stones – Havana Moon, out on November 11.
- Tribe Called Quest – [Title TBA], out on November 11.
- DNCE – DNCE, out on November 18.
- Justice – Woman, out on November 18.
- Metallica – Hardwired…To Self-Destruct, out on November 18.
- Miranda Lambert – The Weight of These Wings, out on November 18.
- The Weeknd – Starboy, out on November 25.
THINGS TO WATCH ON YOUR TV (OR YOUR COMPUTER)
- Stan Against Evil, premieres November 2 on IFC.
- The Crown, premieres November 4 on Netflix.
- Red Oaks, premieres November 11 on Amazon.
- Mars, premieres November 14 on Nat Geo.
- Billy on the Street, premieres November 15 on truTV.
- Shooter, premieres November 15 on USA.
- Nightcap, premieres November 16 on Pop.
- Lovesick, premieres November 17 Netflix.
- Search Party, premieres November 21 on TBS.
- Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, premieres November 25 on Netflix.
- Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love, premieres November 30 on NBC.
BOOKS TO READ
- Zayn by Zayn, out on November 1.
- To Pixar and Beyond: My Unlikely Journey with Steve Jobs to Make Entertainment History by Lawrence Levy, out on November 1.
- A Perfect Union of Contrary Things by Maynard James Keenan, out on November 8.
- MR. ROBOT: Red Wheelbarrow: eps1.91_redwheelbarr0w.txt by Sam Esmail and Courtney Looney, out on November 1.
- Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah, out on November 15.
- Swing Time by Zadie Smith, out on November 15.
- Tranny: Confessions of Punk Rock’s Most Infamous Anarchist Sellout by Laura Jane Grace, out on November 15.
- Payoff: The Hidden Logic That Shape Our Motivations by Dan Ariely, out on November 15.
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them by J. K. Rowling, out on November 18.
- Moonglow by Michael Chabon, out on November 22.
- Prince Lestat and the Realms of Atlantis by Anne Rice, out on November 29.
- Talking as Fast as I Can: From Gilmore Girls to Gilmore Girls (and Everything in Between) by Lauren Graham, out on November 29.
