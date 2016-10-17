“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” Drops A New Theme Song For Season 2

The last time we saw Rebecca Bunch (Rachel Bloom), all her pining/scheming paid off: She finally snagged Josh Chan and admitted he was the reason why she left her high-paying job in New York City and moved to West Covina, California.
This seismic shift in Rebecca’s highly exasperating love life obviously needed a new theme song to reflect her status update, and from the sound of it she’s dropping the “ex” but doubling down on the “crazy.”
I’m just a girl in love! (La-la-la-lovey dove!)
I can’t be held responsible for my actions! (She’s an ingenue!)
I have no underlying issue to address.
I’m certifiably cute and adorably obsessed!
They say love makes you crazy.
Therefore you can’t call her crazy!
‘Cause when you call her crazy, you’re just calling her in love!
…BLAM!
Season 2 of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend premieres Friday, October 21 on the CW.