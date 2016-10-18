I Left Entrepreneurship And Found My Purpose Working For Someone Else

For Jon Leland, the years after college did not move in a straight line. Like many recent graduates, he wandered. Perhaps “wandering” doesn’t fully capture it. Jon was all over the place. After graduating, he turned down a cushy job as marketing director of a company in Washington, D.C., to become a busboy at a crappy restaurant in Bar Harbor, Maine.

It was the best decision he ever made. In Maine, he got to know an alum from his school who was starting a nonprofit in South Africa, and Jon agreed to help her get it off the ground. The nonprofit, Thanda, provides education to orphans and vulnerable children whose lives have been marginalized by the HIV/AIDS epidemic. He spent the next three years moving around, building a computer lab and teaching a computer course, building freelance websites, and teaching the LSAT.

Like many recent graduates, he wandered. Perhaps “wandering” doesn’t fully capture it. Jon was all over the place.

If you think you know where this story is heading, you might be right: Yes, Jon eventually became an entrepreneur. But he didn’t stay one. There’s no shortage of popular narratives out there about ambitious, purpose-driven people who don’t find much fulfillment climbing the corporate ladder and instead wind up starting their own businesses or working for themselves. That was the case for Jon, too–temporarily.

What many of these anecdotes–shared over networking cocktails, rehearsed during panel talks, or recounted in Medium posts–don’t show is that it’s actually sometimes preferable to pursue your personal mission inside a company than to do it on your own.

Upon returning from South Africa, Jon enrolled in law school at Stanford but quickly learned that he didn’t actually want to be a lawyer. So he took what seemed at the time like the next logical step and decided to start a tech company with a few other Stanford students. At the same time he was finishing law school and studying for the bar, Jon was building MyProject.is, a site that allowed people to use their network to help crowdsource ideas, information, and resources to help realize their projects.

“Once I saw the opportunity to create something to help people make things, that just became so much more compelling to me than being a lawyer.” Recalls Jon:

I had gone to law school in the first place because of the way of thinking that law schools value. In retrospect, it was a stupid thing to do. Starting a company after graduating instead of being a lawyer wasn’t easy, to say the least. I graduated with more than $150,000 of debt and spent the first year racking up credit card debt, scraping by, and constantly worrying about my ability to keep myself and my company afloat financially.

“Eventually, as we continued to struggle with a core piece of the technology under the platform,” he continues, “I accepted an associate attorney position at a big law firm in Manhattan. That meant I also had to take the bar exam, while I still had the company in San Francisco. It was impossible.” Jon was burning out. “I was flying back and forth when I could,” he remembers, “meeting potential investors at all hours, and working every moment. I wasn’t fun and I wasn’t healthy.”