The 2017 Lincoln Continental Campaign Was Shot By Annie Leibovitz

WHO: Annie Leibovitz for the Lincoln Motor Company, with models Tali Lennox, Jon Batiste, Giles Matthey, and Ben Younger.

WHY WE CARE: Annie Leibovitz is a titan in her field–there aren’t many portrait photographers working on her level, which means that she’s an interesting choice for a car company’s ad campaign. (Indeed, in her storied career, she’s never done one like this before.) Of course, Lincoln’s shown a willingness to shell out for top talent recently, famously casting Matthew McConaughey after his Oscar win, and at the peak of the McConaissance, for a weird, memorable campaign. The results here are harder to parody, but nonetheless extremely effective: seen through Leibovitz’s lens, and with her chosen models, the 2017 Continental looks like a classic companion to the sort of moody Americana that no one captures better than she does.