Mads Mikkelsen Is As Intriguing As Ever In This Short Film For New Ford SUV

WHO: Ford, GTB (WPP’s Ford agency)

WHY WE CARE: Is it branded content, or a very long ad? What’s the difference? Whatever the prevailing terminology, it is unquestionably a very watchable eight-minute film. In the starring role of “Le Fantôme” is international man of mystery, Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen, with whose face you’ll recognize from the latest Star Wars: Rogue One trailer, the TV version of Hannibal and a stint as James Bond baddie “Le Chiffre” in Casino Royale.

This film launches the new Ford Edge SUV with a rather gripping, albeit somewhat unlikely, tale of an assassin or two, a couple under a witness protection program, and a criminal kingpin. Oh, and the couple’s car, for which our assassin develops a rather soft spot. Shot on location in Croatia and directed by Jake Scott, it also features an appearance by Barbara Steele, star of gothic horror films in the 1960s and ’70s.