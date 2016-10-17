Hillary Clinton Compares Donald Trump To Classic Hollywood Bullies

WHO: Hillary Clinton Campaign

WHY WE CARE: Despite all that has brought us to this moment, you know it’s a weird election cycle when one of the major party’s nominees is compared to the bad guy in Teen Wolf. Perhaps the best comparison, though, is with Back to the Future‘s Biff Tannen. Not just because, of course, but the writer of Back The the Future II actually told The Daily Beast last year that the character in the sequel was loosely based on Trump. But here we also see Scut from A Christmas Story, Regina from Mean Girls, The Karate Kid‘s Johnny, Nurse Ratched of One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, and yes, a bad guy from Teen Wolf. Sadly, Nelson is nowhere to be found.