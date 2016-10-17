“The Happy Song”: Babies And Imogen Heap Co-Wrote A Song For Cow & Gate

A unique collaboration between a Grammy award-winning musician and developmental psychologists from Goldsmiths college (part of the University of London) has created The Happy Song–a scientifically tested brand song for C&G baby club released today and designed specifically to make babies happy.

The aim was to promote the C&G baby club online community with a piece of content that would have as wide a reach and as great a share-ability as possible, according to the agency behind it, BETC London. BETC has worked with the Cow & Gate brand for a number of years creating ads including “Supergroup” in which 90 toddlers messing around in a recording studio turns into a performance of 80s hit “Come on Eileen”.

“Babies love music. But we also wanted to create something with a genuine and positive effect that would also help their families. So we wanted to have scientific backing to know for sure that what we were doing was right,” says the agency’s Executive Creative Director Rosie Bardales.

Working closely with C&G baby club, the BETC team surveyed British parents to gauge the kinds of sounds that most made their babies laugh. These included “boo,” an airplane flying sound, sneezing, animal sounds and baby laughter.

But the challenge was identifying, then creating music out of the ones the babies most liked. So the agency turned for help to award-winning singer-songwriter/composer Imogen Heap, who is known for sampling everyday sounds in her music, psychologists Caspar Addyman and Lauren Stewart, and music consultancy Felt Music.

“Surprisingly little research had been done on babies’ musical preferences and positive enjoyment, with the focus instead more often on what they don’t like or what best holds their attention–which tends to be their mother’s voice,” says Stewart.