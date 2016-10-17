Superstars Get In Full Disney Mode For This Fun New Beats By Dre Ad

WHAT: A laundry list of pop culture and sports stars sing along to Pinocchio’s “I’ve Got No Strings” in this clever, fun spot for Beats By Dre’s wireless headphones.

WHO: Beats By Dre, Anomaly LA

WHY WE CARE: No strings. Wireless headphones. Get it? GET IT?!? Okay, so the connection is directly on the nose (Pinocchio pun!), but the way the brand get some decidedly un-Disney superstars like Karlie Kloss, Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Amber Rose and more to so earnestly dance and sing along is what makes this as fun as it is. That, and the thought of Steve Buscemi toe-tapping through an airplane.

This is the first work for the brand by agency Anomaly LA, who won the creative account in June. It’s also the first major ad since Beats CMO Omar Johnson announced he would be leaving the company on November 1.

Just in case you haven’t seen Disney’s Pinocchio in a while, you may also recognize the tune as one of Ultron’s favorites. Not too bad for a song first published in 1940. The full list of lip-sync talent is Nicki Minaj, DJ Khaled, Karlie Kloss, Travis Scott, Amber Rose, Rebel Wilson, Ben Simmons, Pharrell, Steve Buscemi, William Chen, Young M.A, Sayo, Juno Temple, Michael Phelps, Karen Civil, Liza Koshy, Al Rocco, Miyavi, and PartyNextDoor.