Tech Support Scams Are Getting More Sophisticated

For years, scammers have phoned unsophisticated computer users claiming to be from software companies and internet providers and charging hundreds of dollars to fix nonexistent technical problems.

Last September, Microsoft warned customers not to fall for fraudsters claiming to work for the company, estimating 3.3 million U.S. users would pay $1.5 billion to tech support scammers in 2015 alone. Now, according to security vendor Malwarebytes, such scammers are getting more sophisticated then ever, placing online ads that generate fake error messages adapted to each victim’s computer setup.

“The evolution of this scam is leading to more victims and much greater consequences for the general public,” the company warned in a report issued this week.

The error messages urge users to call hotlines operated by the scammers for help fixing bogus computer problems, and call center workers charge them inflated prices for basic services like running antivirus scans and clearing software caches, or for essentially nothing at all, says Malwarebytes CEO Marcin Kleczynski.

Often, the scammers use JavaScript to generate a series of popup error windows that make it hard for unskilled users to even close their browsers. And in roughly the last six months, Malwarebytes researchers have seen scammers taking a page from ransomware attackers, installing malware to lock victims out of their computers until they pay to have it removed.

“We’re going to see more aggressive techniques,” says a Malwarebytes researcher who asked not to be named because he’s involved in active investigations of the scams. “In particular, I wouldn’t be surprised if they started using ransomware and encrypting people’s files.”

But unlike with traditional ransomware attacks, where users are openly blackmailed into paying to have their computers repaired, victims of tech support scams may not even realize they haven’t paid for real tech support service, says Kleczynski. That’s enabled scammers to operate through seemingly legitimate companies in the U.S. and abroad, accepting credit cards for payments without immediately generating suspicious numbers of complaints to banks.