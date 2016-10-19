How Disney Aims To Expand Its (Gargantuan) Reach With Its Accelerator Program

Visiting the Disney Studios complex in Burbank is always surprising for an outsider. The company’s attention to detail shows up much the same way it does at theme parks: The employees’ farmer’s market looks appropriately old-timey, and even the flagpoles have historic plaques. But on a recent Thursday, there was a bit of a culture clash when a host of startups, and the venture capitalists who fund them, were crowded in front of Disney’s iconic animation building during the Disney Accelerator’s Demo Day.

Hanson Robotics on display at the 2016 Disney Accelerator Demo Day earlier this month

Like a lot of large corporations—everyone from Target to Unilever, Disney founded an accelerator of their own a few years ago. The range of startups that Disney (which, remember, owns everything from Marvel Comics to Lucasfilm to ESPN) was supporting at the accelerator was dizzying—and, well, Disneyish.

Hanson Robotics, for instance, makes lifelike humanoid robots with a full range of facial expressions. Jaunt creates cameras for filming virtual reality footage. Playbuzz offers content management systems for online publishers, and LittleBits creates make-your-own-technology kits for children. All of the startups in the Disney Accelerator receive financial and logistical support from the house that Walt built.

The scene was a bit surreal. Disney CEO Bob Iger was posing for photographs just a few feet away from Sophia, Hanson Robotics’ uncanny valley-ish demo robot.

Justin Warden, the CEO of e-sports adtech company Ader, was explaining to me how he and his company moved to Los Angeles as soon as he finished school in Amherst, Massachusetts. That was just a few months ago, yet his company, which works on advertising tools for platforms like Twitch, was sharing stage time with some of the biggest names in the tech world.

George Kliavkoff, President and CEO of Jaunt.

Two startups gave me insight into how Disney’s accelerator works.

Nom is a live-streaming platform for food- and drink-related videos that also broadcasts prerecorded clips and user-uploaded photos. Like other companies in the accelerators, Nom has founders with impeccable bona fides. YouTube cofounder Steve Chen is the company’s CTO and CEO Vijay Karunamurthy previously served as YouTube’s chief engineer.