Dexcom’s Blood Sugar Monitor Has Been A Life-Changer For This Diabetic

We all know about the market for wearable health trackers, but in my case the Apple Watch has become an indispensable health monitor. I’ve been a type 2 diabetic for about 25 years, and for most of that time I was able to control it through diet, exercise, and oral medications.

But on a trip last March, my blood sugar readings skyrocketed, and no amount of medication or diet would help. When I went to see my doctor, he explained that, over time, oral drugs cease to work for many people, and when they do, it’s time to move to insulin. I had been fighting this move for the previous five years, but under the circumstances, I needed insulin to get my blood sugar numbers under control.

The transition to using insulin was a difficult one. It was tough to determine the right amount, based on a carb count and other metrics. I was pricking my fingers up to seven times a day. For a working person who travels a lot, doing this is difficult.

That’s why I’ve been so interested lately in a new category of health monitoring devices emerging with the Apple Watch. I’ve checked out things like the Withings Blood Pressure Cuff, where the results can be shown directly on the watch display. I’ve also tried a new Apple Watch band that can record an EKG and display it on the watch.

These worked well enough, so I began searching for a blood sugar monitoring system. That’s when I discovered the Dexcom G5, a mobile continuous glucose monitoring, or CGM, system.

I was aware of the company’s early models but had read that they had some problems, so I was hesitant to buy in at first. When the newer Dexcom G5 came out, I saw more positive reviews. What sold me was that, in the new model, the readings could be displayed on my iPhone and Apple Watch.

And as luck would have it, the system was covered by my insurance. It requires a prescription, so I asked for one from my doctor.