Musicians May Be The Key To The Cybersecurity Talent Shortage

In his mid-20s, Tom Donahue was faced with a choice. He had a steady job in software consulting. But he was also a gigging musician. It was the mid-’90s–the computer space was burgeoning at the time as more people began to connect their machines to networks. So Donahue would work his nine-to-five consulting job, then drive over an hour to some Colorado bar in the Rocky Mountains, play until 1 a.m., drive home to nap a few hours, and go to work again. The music gigs were steady enough, but so were the computer ones. One year he found himself playing music for 50 weeks, yet neither opportunity was drying up.

“I had to pick music or technology,” he says. “And I picked technology.”

This wholly unglamorous story illustrates more than just the sad realities of adulthood. It elucidates the tie between music and computer work. Many of us learned to play an instrument in elementary or high school, but good musicians went beyond marching bands and sight reading. They understand the underlying theory of a composition and are able to find and riff off sonic patterns, skills that could translate to computer development. Donahue is now the principal security engineer at the telecommunications services firm Level 3. He says that the skills he picked up as a quasi-professional band member helped him become the successful security authority he is today.

Cybersecurity is a hot industry right now. Nearly every big company has had some breach or network scare, and companies are doubling down on how to protect themselves. The industry is , and a recent report from Cisco estimates that there are more than 1 million openings for security jobs globally. Part of the problem, according to ISACA’s Cybersecurity Advisory Council, is that so few workers have the necessary expertise beyond the security basics typically required by corporate compliance standards.

The crisis for companies is that they need to hire people who don’t yet exist. “Finding the right talent has been a challenge,” says Level 3’s chief security officer Dale Drew. “We’ve had to become much more creative in our talent assessment process.” So it makes sense that he’s been looking at the patterns of the most successful people in the job to see if he can source new talent from people who wouldn’t otherwise be interested. While Drew isn’t going to open-mic nights and telling musicians to drop a line, he does keep an eye out for music skills when he scans resumes.

Drew has been working as a computer security professional for decades and finds that the best people to hire are the malleable ones. “We tend to focus on the technical expertise of the person first, and then train them.” Which is to say that a lot of his underlings knew nothing about security, but instead had a solid grasp of the technical underpinnings of computers.