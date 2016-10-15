Hands On With Amazon’s Spotify Competitor: A Bare-Bones Service, But Still A Threat

Amazon’s new streaming music service comes with some features that are both delightful and terrifying. Well, “delightful” to you or me as ravenous music listeners with a bias toward convenience, but for competing services like Spotify, the whole thing must be a tad scary. Why? It’s too damn easy to dive into Amazon Unlimited Music. It’s also cheaper.

Don’t get me wrong. I’m not canceling my Spotify subscription anytime soon. Other than the price ($7.99 per month for Amazon Prime members like me), there isn’t much that Amazon’s new bare-bones service offers that Spotify doesn’t. In fact, Spotify—blessed as it is with a decade head start and a huge, more singularly focused team—is a substantially better product. But if Amazon poses a threat to Spotify, it’s not in its feature set or some innovation in listening or design. It’s all those casual but still uncommitted music listeners that Amazon is likely to nab as they breeze by Amazon.com to order socks, discount leaf blowers, or whatever else they just remembered they needed.

For starters, Amazon Music Unlimited does meet the bare minimum for a music subscription service in 2016. It has a catalog of millions of songs from all of the major labels, and many indies and smaller distributors. It lets you create radio stations dedicated to specific artists. It also has playlists of music curated by in-house music editors, lists of new releases and popular tracks, a search box, mobile access, and offline listening. If you haven’t yet taken the plunge and paid for a service like Spotify or Apple Music, Amazon’s new offering is a perfectly reasonable place to start.

That catalog is as thorough as you’d expect, including most of the household names in music. The more hip, somewhat lesser-known indie stuff is there, too, at least to a point. Unsurprisingly, Prince and Neil Young are absent. Taylor Swift is there, but her most recent album, 1989, isn’t (Spotify lacks Swift’s music because she objects to the service’s free, ad-supported tier—Amazon has no free listening option). Frank Ocean’s Blond is there. In running a number of searches across genres, I couldn’t find any glaring, deal-killing omissions in Amazon’s catalog compared to Spotify or Apple Music. At this point, all of these services offer most of the music that most people will want to hear.

Any palpable shortcomings in Amazon’s selection are likely to come up when Apple or Tidal scores the next album release exclusive from a big name artist like Drake or whoever they throw a wad of cash at—that is, at least as long as the consumer-hostile scourge of streaming album exclusives continues, which may not be for long.

Like Spotify, Amazon offers a desktop app that scans your local music so it can be included in your library within the Amazon service. But also like Spotify, Amazon doesn’t make it dead simple to get that music onto your mobile devices. This is something Google Play Music nailed from day one by offering a desktop music uploader that quietly scans your hard drive for new music and seamlessly merges it into your Google Play account. And of course, Apple Music is built on top of iTunes so it naturally merges the music you own with the music you’re subscribing to (however flawed and confusing Apple’s initial execution of this may have been). This sort of functionality won’t matter to most casual listeners, but for people with extensive collections of music that isn’t available on subscription services, the ability to keep everything in one place is a big perk. As a bonus, people who have purchased physical albums from Amazon will find that music is automatically included in their streaming library.

The music curation and discovery on Amazon Music Unlimited is decent but not mind blowing. Apple has set pretty high standards with its hand-curated playlists and Beats 1 radio, while Spotify has been wowing listeners with semi-automated features like Discover Weekly, Release Radar, and Daily Mix. For its part, Amazon offers decent human-built playlists broken down by genre, artist, moods, and activities. They’re not quite as good as Apple’s, but it’s an impressive-enough start for a brand-new service, and its curators seem to be churning out new playlists pretty quickly.