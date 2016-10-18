What Photos Of Toys And Toilets Can Teach Us About Income Inequality

The favorite toy for the four kids of a family in Zimbabwe that lives on about $2 a day is a homemade ball made from trash. For the kids of a Kenyan family earning roughly 50 times as much, it’s a Samsung tablet.

A new site called Dollar Street documents the everyday objects both families use–toys, chairs, toothbrushes, stoves, and more than 100 other items–along with the same set of items for families at all different income levels around the world.

Left: U.S., Right: Mexico. [Photos: Kevin Downs/Lucia Rodrigez]

“If you search for ‘sofa’ on Google, you will find the fancy sofas affordable only to the richest percent of the world population,” says Anna Rosling Rönnlund, cofounder of the Gapminder Foundation, a Sweden-based foundation that developed the new site. “On Dollar Street, you find the real sofas. On all income levels.”

For the poorest families, a “sofa” might be a piece of wood or a plastic chair. A toothbrush, one of the 135 categories documented in the project, might be a twig. A stove might be a wood fire.

In part, the project is meant to make the similarities in everyday life around the world more obvious, and make it easier to relate to someone in Burundi or Cambodia. Everyone has the same basic needs, but different solutions.

“Usually what we see in the media is the extraordinary, not everyday life,” says Fernanda Drumond, project manager for the Gapminder Foundation. “We tried to get the everyday life of people, including the objects and solutions that all families arrange for everyday challenges.”

Left: Burundi, Right: Latvia. [Photos: Johan Eriksson/Johan Eriksson]

It’s also designed to dispel stereotypes–if Americans picture a particular lifestyle for Africans, it’s not always accurate. Income, not location, determines how people live.