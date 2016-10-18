Meet The Leadership Team Driving GM’s Recovery

For 106 years, General Motors was led by a series of men, many of whom might generously be described as dictators: They had all the answers, and they prescribed the company’s strategy. The company’s first female CEO runs the show differently.

“I don’t pretend I have all the answers,” says Mary Barra. “I run the group, but I want everyone’s best ideas. We need a diverse team with many different kinds of experience,” she explains. “In such a complex business, we will make better decisions if we bring our different points of view and the different ways we think.”

One way she does this is by working closely with the three key executives who help her run the company: president Dan Ammann, global product chief Mark Reuss, and CFO Chuck Stevens.

in January of 2014, it didn’t take long for her to signal that things were different. She quickly promoted her two chief contenders for the CEO position: Ammann and Reuss. “Everybody said give him 18 months and he’s gone,” says Mark Reuss, laughing as we chat in his office on the 29th floor of Detroit’s Renaissance Center. “But here I am. We’re making decisions for the next ten or fifteen years of this company, and by the way, we’re all going to be here.”

By any measure you choose, the quartet has been successful. Eight years after its infamous bankruptcy, GM is regularly delivering profitable quarters with solid operating margins. Critics laud the quality of its vehicles, and even its innovation: the new Bolt EV, which will launch this winter, has been deemed a credible competitor to Tesla’s own offerings.

General Motors Executive Vice President of Global Product Development, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain Mark Reuss (l to r); GM CEO Mary Barra, GM President Dan Ammann and GM Executive Vice President and CFO Chuck Stevens [Photo: Steve Fecht for General Motors]

What makes the core four effective? For starters, each has a distinct role.

Ammann oversees day-to-day operations, while also steering the company’s future strategy. He led the company’s $500 million investment in Lyft, the No. 2 ride-sharing company, and its $581 million acquisition of Cruise Automation, which makes autonomous systems for cars.