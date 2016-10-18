“Mary + Jane” Wants To Be The Future of Marijuana—Sort Of

She pauses.

“You may have to fact-check that,” she says. “But I just think the future is female in general.”

Potentially historic presidential election aside, Kaplan’s statement rings true in 2016, particularly on television. According to Nielsen, five of last season’s top 10 broadcast shows—Empire, The X-Files, Grey’s Anatomy, How to Get Away with Murder, and Scandal—were female-led dramas. And not for nothing, each one dominated last year’s zeitgeist in some fashion, which is all the more impressive when considering none of them had the added buzz of being a new show.

It makes sense, then, that weed TV would go the same way. So while smokable marijuana itself isn’t exclusively female, TV’s most successful plays at cannabis culture—Weeds, Broad City—have been driven by women. That’s no coincidence, suggests Kaplan, who says that the nurturing qualities of medicinal and recreational weed aren’t quite mirrored in men. “I mean, when you order weed, who do you want showing up at your door: a shady guy or a cute girl?” she asks.

That seems to be Mary + Jane’s jumping off point. The series, which premiered in September, follows twentysomethings Paige and Jordan as they sell weed across trend-obsessed Los Angeles. And while making a unique show is any showrunner’s top priority, Kaplan says standing out was especially crucial for breaking into the ever-budding genre of weed TV. “It started to feel like a green rush,” she says, also crediting the seemingly daily crop of new dispensaries on every street corner with Mary + Jane’s conception. “Something big was afoot and we wanted to take a closer look at that.”

Jessica Rothe is Paige, and Scout Durwood is Jordan

Based on premise alone, it’s easy enough to peg the show as a younger Weeds, or perhaps even a kookier West Coast cousin to HBO’s High Maintenance. But where the former spiraled into a ludicrous crime saga and the latter has less to do with its drug dealer than his clients, Mary + Jane feels wholly like its own thing—and that comes down to the story Kaplan and co-creator Harry Elfont wanted to tell. “It’s about friendship,” Elfont says. “But it’s also about girls who have a business. And that business just happens to be selling weed.”