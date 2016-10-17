Five Lessons I Learned When I Started Doing Business In Latin America

Three years ago, I began working with Latin American brands and agencies. At the time, I joked that being Mexican-American had finally paid off for me. But as it turns out, an upbringing filled with carne asada, telenovelas, and Liga MX didn’t prepare me for the complex and distinctive business styles I found throughout Latin America.

Others may find themselves navigating that world more and more before long, if they haven’t already. In a TechCrunch article last month, writer Julie Ruvolo points out that “top Silicon Valley firms are making their first investments in the region.” She notes that major VC funds from Andreessen Horowitz to Founders Fund are putting money into Latin American markets for the first time ever, hoping to capitalize on rapidly expanding mobile and internet usage.

That suggests it’s never been more imperative for U.S. tech companies and entrepreneurs to understand the basics of the Latin American work cultures. After all, the last thing you want to do is refer to a Brazilian as “Hispanic.” Fortunately for you, I’ve had my fair share of misadventures in the more than three years I’ve spent working in the region, so consider this your primer on doing business in Latin America.

I was getting frustrated. We’d been waiting at the lobby of an agency for about an hour and there was still no word from our contact. Had I been in the U.S., I’d have shot off a few passive aggressive emails and even rescheduled or canceled the meeting. But this was Brazil, and things apparently operated at a different pace.

The more I tried to speed up meetings, the more I slowed down negotiations.

“In Brazil, it’s polite to be 30 minutes late,” joked my Brazilian counterpart, who felt this experience was pretty representative of how things are done. It’s a cliché that in the United States time truly is money–once it’s gone, it’s gone for good. But in South America, I’ve since learned, time is more often cyclical; it’s more important to finish the conversation than to finish on time. In other words, if you insist on keeping to a strict schedule, you’re going to have some problems.

It’s been three years since our acquisition by Google, but the Waze headquarters remain in Tel Aviv, where it was founded in 2008. So the company’s culture, in my experience, still has an Israeli DNA–one that relies more on direct communication, even at the expense of someone’s feelings.

But I’ve found this direct approach doesn’t work so well in Latin America, where people may be more prone to take negative feedback personally. You may find you have to play closer attention to the person’s feelings. Sean Green, an American manager, told the Harvard Business Review that if he wanted to make progress in negotiations, he had to say things like, “I do not quite understand your point” and “Please explain more why you think that.” If he disagreed openly and directly, it would kill the deal.