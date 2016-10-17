Super Bowl MVP Von Miller Plays Creative Director For A New Chef’s Cut Campaign

A spokesperson for Chef’s Cut jerky, as well as an investor in the company, Miller enlisted the social influencer talents of the Top Squad, which is Piques (3.1 million Vine followers), Jerry Purpdrank (9.3 million Vine followers), Daniel Nampaikid (3.2 million Vine followers) and Max Jr (3.5 million Vine followers). the brand ceded all creative control to the Top Squad and Miller to create the script, visuals and final edit. The result is . . . interesting. It comes off as a pretty amateurish Cribs-style spoof, that will play better as a social video on Facebook, Instagram, and Vine that as a YouTube or TV ad.

I spoke to Miller as he was filming the new spot about teaming with Chef’s Cut and Top Squad, how he evaluates potential brand partners, who his pro athlete advertising role models are, and more.

“I’ve paired up with some of the biggest digital content creators in the game so we can create on some fun, original content. Top Squad is who I’m working with on the video today, and I’ve been a fan of their work for a while now, and to be able to truly collaborate one-on-one on something that’s new and fresh, that’s what I’m all about.”

“I like to be versatile, I’m never going to do something that doesn’t fit my personality, that doesn’t fit who I am. I’m interested in a lot of different things and I think that’s why my portfolio looks the way it does when it comes to ads and endorsements. I like to be versatile, but at the end of the day I’m only going to things that ride along with the Von Miller brand and who I am. I don’t live a double life, so if it’s me, I’m going to do it, if it’s not, I won’t.

“It takes time, you have to identify who you are and what you see yourself doing in the next couple of years, and who you see yourself being later on in your career. I sat down with my team and we had these discussions way before the Super Bowl, and this off-season, so we were prepared for this moment and the opportunities we’re being presented with.”

“Honestly, (evaluating brand opportunities) is easier after you win a Super Bowl. I don’t have to change who I am or act different, I just have to be me. Before the Super Bowl, sometimes you have to try to fit into some of the roles these companies have. Then they get a chance to see who you are and see your personality, for me that makes things a whole lot easier.