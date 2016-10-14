Yes, The Honeybee Is Still In Trouble

“Call off the bee-pocalypse,” read a Washington Post headline in 2015. Another Post article repeated the same argument this month: “the bees are doing just fine .”

Because there are more bee colonies now than there were in 2006–when mass die-offs of bees first gained headlines–the author argues we don’t need to keep worrying about honeybees. Beekeepers can keep producing more bees, replacing the bees that die each year.

But even if honeybees don’t face extinction, that doesn’t mean there isn’t a problem. From April 2015 to April 2016, beekeepers lost 44% of their honeybee colonies. For the second year in a row, losses in the summer–traditionally a time when bees thrive–were almost as bad as in the winter.

Replacing all of those bees is incredibly expensive (as the article acknowledges). “The fact is, every single year it’s more and more and more expensive,” says Amina Harris, director of the Honey and Pollination Center at the University of California-Davis. “Just imagine if you had a business and every year you lost 40% of your business somehow. It’s not financially sustainable.”

It also isn’t sustainable for bees. “Part of the problem is there’s a huge demand for queens very early in the season . . . a lot of the queens are not lasting as long as they used to,” says Kirsten Traynor, a research associate at the University of Maryland who studies bees. “The beekeepers are having to replace them more frequently, and each time a colony has to replace a queen, there’s a danger of that colony dying.”

As pressures mount on bees–from pesticides to poor nutrition to parasites and disease–young bees are also beginning to forage at an earlier age, when they’re less likely to survive.

“Where bees used to go out and forage at three weeks, now they’re going out at two weeks, and they’re not fully developed,” says Harris. “They’re not strong enough and they can’t last long. The queens aren’t lasting as long. All of these things relate to each other.”