Will Facebook’s Workplace Prove An Effective Productivity Tool?

You already waste spend a lot of time on Facebook while you’re at work, don’t you? Your boss may be fine with that–and might soon actually require it.

Last week the social network launched Workplace, its answer to Slack, HipChat, and other collaborative work platforms designed to cut back on email and boost productivity. But since so many people regularly scroll their newsfeeds to distract themselves from work, does it make sense to try to use Facebook for work? Here are cases for and against this latest development.

Hootsuite, the social media management platform, was one of Workplace’s beta testers over the past year. CEO Ryan Holmes (who also contributes to Fast Company) said the decision to try out Facebook’s new product was a no-brainer.

“When functionality improves, you get more done, and more people use the platform.”

For starters, says Holmes, “We’ve never had a policy barring Facebook use while in the office, and that’s not just because we’re a social media company. Social media is the watercooler of the 21st century,” he believes, because it’s already one of the most important conduits for information–including business information. “I’m happy that some of the more outdated clichés about social media just being a place to share cat photos are finally being put to rest.”

If that’s truly the case, Facebook is actively working to put them to rest. Workplace is the company’s first major tool for businesses, and its subscription pricing is meant to undercut Slack’s, at $1–$3 per employee for Workplace versus Slack’s $6.65 and $12.50 tiers. What may prove even more decisive is that Slack and its competitors came on the scene as enterprise platforms, while Facebook is blazing a trail into the market from the opposite direction.

For Holmes, that’s a huge advantage. “If you can use Facebook, you can use Facebook Workplace,” he says, since the two are designed to look similar to one another. “The concept of the newsfeed and of groups is already familiar to people,” and the same is true of the platform’s overall user interface and functionality. That’s eliminated the need for an onboarding process, says Holmes. This ease of adoption also drove the design of platforms like Yammer, which bears a striking resemblance to Facebook’s feed, down to the likes, icons, and blue bands.

And while it might be expected of employees at a social media company, Hootsuite’s teams have embraced Workplace enthusiastically.