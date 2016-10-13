There’s Probably No Good Reason Why Those “Apprentice” Outtakes Haven’t Been Released

Ever since those hot-mic recordings of Donald Trump on Access Hollywood dropped like a bombshell last Friday, the media has been salivating at the prospect of getting outtakes of the candidate on his former hit show, The Apprentice, which are said to be “far worse” in content. And yet it’s been almost a week—an eternity in the current news cycle—and we’re still waiting.

All week, MGM Studios and super-producer Mark Burnett have been insisting that contractual restrictions prohibit either of them from unilaterally making the footage public. The reality-TV hit aired on NBC but is owned by MGM, which bought Burnett’s production company last year.

A lawyer for the studio doubled down on that stance in a statement to news outlets earlier today. “MGM has agreements with artists across a wide spectrum of creative properties, including The Apprentice,” he said. “These agreements typically contain provisions related to confidentiality and artists’ rights. MGM has every intention of complying with its agreements with artists and honoring their rights, including with respect to The Apprentice.”

Not everyone buys that defense, however. If the studio is indeed sitting on newsworthy footage involving a presidential candidate, would releasing that footage really open it up to legal action? Television contracts are indeed tricky things—rife with dense legalese and arcane provisions that can’t be easily parsed without the help of teams of lawyers. But can they really hamstring a TV studio’s ability to disseminate information that could determine the course of the election?

For guidance, I spoke with Nicole Page, a partner at Reavis Parent Lehrer in New York who specializes in entertainment law and often works on reality-TV contracts. She says it’s impossible to know for sure without being privy to the specific contracts between Trump and MGM, but generally speaking, she says producers of reality-TV content require talent to sign releases that would limit their ability to pursue legal action.

“Part of what you’re agreeing to when you agree to be on TV is you’re releasing the network from pretty much everything, from all claims,” Page tells Fast Company. “The networks are generally so cautious about this, because they so don’t want these lawsuits, especially a big company like MGM.”

The industry has learned from experience. Lawsuits from reality stars and past contestants are not uncommon, and sometimes arise because someone doesn’t like how he or she is portrayed. As a result, Page says, releases tend to be pretty strong in favor of the producers and networks.