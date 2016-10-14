Mixed Views On Samsung’s Crisis Management Make For An Uncertain Recovery

This wasn’t the first time a company had to take back faulty or even dangerous products. Over the last two years alone, recalls have been the unfortunate byproduct of rapid technological innovations ranging from furniture to vehicles.

In 2014, Nest recalled 440,000 Protect smoke detectors after they failed to sound an alarm. In 2015, Fiat Chrysler recalled 1.4 million cars because of a major security flaw that made it possible for hackers to gain access to the vehicle, and earlier this year, Ikea recalled 29 million dressers after six children were crushed to death. Earlier this year, Volkswagen was also forced to fix or buy back 500,000 cars equipped with fraudulent emissions software.

The success of a company following a major recall of dangerous or faulty products is a different story that often depends on how the organization responsible handles the situation. How will the way Samsung’s leadership reacted be viewed by their customers?

“On a scale of 1 to 10: a 1,” suggests Mark Johnson, an associate professor of operations management at Warwick Business School in the U.K. Johnson explains that the company appears to have fallen victim to the “sunk-cost fallacy.” Samsung was too eager to see the product through in spite of the potential problems because of how much time, money, and energy they had already dedicated to its development.

“The reality is that everything was rushed, even the first attempt at a recall, when they didn’t get to the root of the problem,” he says. “Now they are paying a huge price.”

Johnson adds that transparency is key for winning back customers following a massive recall. Whether Samsung deliberately withheld information or simply wasn’t aware of the problem is irrelevant from the consumer’s perspective. “Samsung just didn’t know what was wrong. A lot of this stems from them rushing the process, so they weren’t aware of where the problems came from, didn’t know where the faulty phones were, nor did they turn around immediately and say how they would respond to it,” he says.