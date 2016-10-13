Donald Trump Finally Gets The “Arrested Development” Narrator The Internet Asked For

WHO: YouTuber NeverCaeser.

WHY WE CARE: Ron Howard wasn’t merely the narrator of Arrested Development, he was also its fact-checker. Whenever one of the characters told a particularly egregious lie, which was often, Howard would cut in and either call out the lie or flashback to its provenance. Over the course of a presidential campaign riddled with wild, easily disprovable falsehoods every step of the way, many on the internet have noted that Donald Trump could use an Arrested Development narrator to keep him in check. Many news outlets’ chyrons even began to resemble these narrative clap-backs with funny parentheticals. With Trump-rested Development, however, we finally have actual footage of what this real-time omniscient fact-checking would look like, and it is glorious. Odds are you’ll be thinking of this video during the next debate, if Trump’s tricky relationship with the truth continues.