From Shorter Emails To Using Stress Wisely: This Week’s Top Leadership Stories

This week we learned how to write more concise, actionable emails, how to make small doses of “acute” stress work in our favor, and where the top tech talent may be heading in 2017 and beyond.

These are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of October 10:

Got your eye on a raise or promotion by the end of the year? To get it, you’ll need to make a case for what you’re worth to your company. This week one CEO shared the basic math he uses to make decisions like these, saying, “For every dollar that you hope to get in increased pay, you need to bring in three to five dollars to the business for your raise to make sense.”

There’s plenty of advice out there for faking confidence, but the better approach may actually be to persuade yourself to actually feel the vibe you’re trying to project. Here’s a look at the latest psychological research on how to trick your brain into greater self-assurance.

Where are the sector’s top developers, designers, and product managers moving? It’s worth asking, because keeping an eye on the flow of talent is usually a pretty good indicator of the tech industry’s trend lines overall. This week we dug into the latest data on where they seem to be heading.

Email is only as effective as what it gets done, so this week we learned how to trim the inefficiencies out of our messages to make sure they accomplish more in fewer words.

Chronic stress can be a workplace killer, but researchers believe that smaller doses of “acute” stress may actually help us develop our skills and boost productivity. Here’s a look at a few ways to make limited amounts of job-related stress work in your favor.