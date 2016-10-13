What The GOP Could Learn From Companies Facing Leadership Crises

Since last Friday’s release of a leaked recording of Donald Trump boasting about his desire to grope a woman, the Republican Party has plunged into complete turmoil as party leaders debate what to do about their presidential nominee. As top members of the party drop their endorsements, others including congressional leaders like House Majority Leader Paul Ryan, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Marco Rubio, and Ted Cruz have denounced Trump’s words but hedge when asked whether or not they support him. In response, Trump and his army of supporters have lashed out at Ryan as the party descends further into civil war. And it threatens to get worse after last night’s revelations of multiple women claiming that they had been sexually assaulted by Trump.

It’s a complicated situation for the party, to say the least, as it faces the risk of losing congressional seats (and potentially its majority in the House of Representatives) and a brand that has been tarnished for years to come. And it’s a crisis that requires a great deal of strategy to properly maneuver. It’s also an issue that corporations—from multinationals to startups—have been known to face with varying degrees of success. An abrasive but popular CEO causes a public outcry, which prompts the board of directors and other insiders to cringe in horror and figure out how best to react for the future of the company.

The most recent example that comes to mind is Wells Fargo. The bank has been embroiled in one of the most high-profile banking scandals since the financial crisis, after news broke that the company had been systematically signing up customers for phony accounts. The company has agreed to pay a $185 million settlement and is now trying to rebuild trust from its customers. Initially, the board announced late last month that Wells Fargo’s CEO John Stumpf would stop receiving a salary, halt his 2016 bonus, as well as forfeit tens of millions of dollars worth of stock awards. But eventually, it decided that wasn’t enough punishment and he was forced to step down.

It was a clear message from the board that its response needed to be swift and definitive; Wells Fargo had to clean up its act. But one of the many problems in such scandals is that they stem from a rampant culture of systemic malfeasance and idleness. It wasn’t until the bank’s recent history of fraud made the headlines that the company fessed up and tried to fix it. But the way to turn things around is by both changing the course of action within the company as well as making it clear to the outside world that things are improving. And it’s necessary to have not only a company, but a leader, who embodies the principles of the entire organization. “The leader is so connected to the brand of the company,” says Elise Walton, an organizational and governance consultant.

Walton’s job is to help companies figure out organizational strategies that enable both boards and executive teams to work effectively together. “Now there’s a high expectation of board engagement, board effectiveness, board accomplishment,” she says. How the top brass works together dictates an organization’s success.

Google/Alphabet is facing a similar crisis. Its health sciences startup Verily has been in the news for the last year over allegations that the company’s head honcho has been impeding the company’s progress. Andrew Conrad, Verily’s CEO, was described in Stat News as “a divisive and impulsive leader whose practices are driving off top talent and leaving openings for competitors.” Despite this, Eric Schmidt has defended Conrad, saying at an Alphabet’s shareholder meeting that the parent company is “very, very confident of not only [Verily’s] approaches but also the controls, reviews, and processes that will ultimately produce some amazing medical breakthroughs.”