Your New Job Is A Nightmare But You Can Still Quit And Save Your Career

The interviews went well. You liked the people, and the job seemed like a perfect fit. But now that you’ve been working at your new company for a couple of weeks, you’ve realized that nothing is as it appeared and you’ve made a terrible mistake.

What now?

First, take a beat and determine whether what you’re feeling is a normal “fish out of water” phenomenon that many people experience when starting a new job, says David M. Long, assistant professor of organizational behavior at the College of William and Mary’s Mason School of Business. Think about your past.

Long asks:

Do you often feel uncertain in new situations? This can even be with relationships, and other commitments. If yes, it might just be your normal sentiment in new situations. The second is your new coworkers. Do they communicate to you that everyone feels the same when they first start in this organization or career, and that over time it gets better?

If the answer to either is “yes,” you may want to give it more time before you make a decision. But if you’re certain that the job is a bad fit or you’re in a bad environment that won’t get better, you’ve got some decisions to make. What you do next depends on your situation.

If you’re really certain this isn’t the job for you, look at your options immediately, advises Kathi Elster, partner in executive coaching firm K Squared Enterprises and author of Working for You Isn’t Working for Me. You likely still have contacts and perhaps even prospective interviews, depending on whether you were engaged in a full-scale job search and how recent it was, she says. Speak with your executive recruiter if you worked with one. While they may have a vested interest in you staying in the job, they may also be able to help make the transition out easier.

In addition, you’ll have some practical considerations, such as whether you should enroll in the company’s health insurance or roll over your retirement plan, Long says. “Any decision that has an initial buy-in cost or high switching costs should be avoided. Does it benefit you to consider the timing of your leaving?” he asks. “For example, if your current employer offers a discounted stock purchase plan at the beginning of every month, it might make sense to take advantage of that opportunity before leaving,” he adds. If you have a financial adviser, now is a good time to tap them for advice.