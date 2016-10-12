New Patagonia Short Film Shows How Fair Trade Shopping Is Good For Business

WHO: Patagonia, Little Village Films

WHY WE CARE: If you listen close enough you can almost hear it. Soon enough that low, barely audible rumble will become the stampede of consumerism that is Black Friday. And as we head into perhaps the busiest retail season of the year, Patagonia once again endeavors to show us the consequences and impact of our purchasing decisions.

Back in 2011, it was “Don’t Buy This Jacket.” But here we get an up close and personal look at how our clothes shopping can affect individuals and families around the globe, and how Fair Trade USA is trying to help more people see the benefits of the globalized economy. As Paul Rice, president and CEO of Fair Trade USA says, the business case must be made for Fair Trade because if it’s just a philanthropic endeavor, it won’t scale. If any brand is qualified to be the poster child for a successful and sustainable business it’s Patagonia, which has significantly increased its Fair Trade offerings and sales are better than ever. In fall 2014, Patagonia had 11 Fair Trade certified styles, this fall the brand has 200 Fair Trade styles, and by next year it will be 300, or 30% of its entire product line.

“The fact we are a successful business, competing in our industry with much bigger and more capitalized players is really the proof that the values and mission of the company are a powerful and important tool, and a model for how business can and should be done in the 21st century,” Patagonia CEO Rose Marcario told me in September. “Or we’re not going to have a planet to live on, with clean air to breath, or clean water, or healthy soil.”