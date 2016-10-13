How To Make One-Donation-For-Every-Purchase Profitable

Her organization, Embrace Innovations, had designed a breakthrough product: a high-tech sleeping bag that keeps premature infants alive, for 1% of the cost of a traditional hospital incubator. With 20 million newborns born underweight every year in poor villages in South Asia and Africa, Embrace’s low-cost incubator quickly won praise from everyone from the White House to TED.

Many nonprofits spend the vast majority of their donations on administrative costs like executive salaries and fundraising.

To make and ship its baby warmer, Embrace had done what all nonprofits do for funds: Plead for donations from foundations and philanthropists. But with 1,097,689 public charities in the U.S. competing for cash, and only 8% of donations going to health-related nonprofits–a field the Red Cross dominates–this wasn’t easy for the fledgling Embrace team.

Many nonprofits spend the vast majority of their donations on administrative costs like executive salaries and fundraising. The Cancer Survivors’ Fund, for instance, spent 89.6% of its funding last year on trying to get more funding. And small nonprofits notoriously have a harder time raising money as efficiently as big, well-known organizations like the Humane Society or the Red Cross.

Jane Chen [Photo: Sandy Nicholson via Wikimedia Commons

Despite Embrace’s accolades, chasing donations was yielding mixed results. So Chen decided to try an alternate funding path: a business model popularized by companies like TOMS Shoes and Warby Parker, called “one for one.” Instead of seeking donations, she would form a for-profit company to sell Embrace’s baby warmers to governments and hospitals around the world, and then use the profits to fund the company’s nonprofit arm. Embrace would donate to its own nonprofit, which would give communities incubators for free.

“One-for-one” advocates promote the model because it puts the amount of funding–and the good that an organization can do–in an organization’s own hands. For example, VisionSpring, a nonprofit that gives prescription eyeglasses to needy people around the world, has quadrupled its output since it started working with Warby Parker, the for-profit eyeglass company that uses “one for one” to put glasses on people who need them.

However, as Embrace soon discovered, the model also has flaws. Indeed, the list of dead companies once heralded as shining examples of “one for one” is much longer than the list of those that still exist. In fact, none of the model’s advocates I interviewed for this story could name anyone other than Warby or TOMS as examples of its success.