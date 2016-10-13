The Right Way (And Right Reasons) To Disagree With Your Boss

You don’t have to accept every assignment your boss adds to your plate, nor do you have to hold back your dissenting opinions. Many employees worry that challenging a supervisor might damage their work relationships or even threaten their jobs. And in some cases, rightly or wrongly, those fears are justified.

More often than not, though, companies benefit from assertive employees (including junior ones) who offer fresh ideas, and good managers understand that. To do their own jobs well, many supervisors depend on their direct reports’ valuable feedback–just as long as it’s delivered respectfully and for the right reasons. Here’s a quick guide to disagreeing with your boss productively.

The best way to make sure your views come across tactfully is to deliver them on a basis of shared respect. If you’re new to your team, that means putting in the work to establish strong relationships before speaking up. Workplace disagreements can be very constructive if everyone involved trusts one another.

Think before you speak, then speak calmly when you do.

That’s true of employee-supervisor relationships, too, and the things you should do to build that trust are pretty obvious: Strive to always meet your deadlines and deliver high-quality work. Be reliable and present, showing up to work on time and putting in the extra effort when it really matters. Perhaps most importantly, do all of this with a positive attitude. This way, when it comes time to differ, you’ll already have laid the foundation to do it constructively.

Don’t just voice your disagreement right out of the gate–preface it with a positive remark. You can start with a compliment or observation about something that’s working really well. Then acknowledge that you have some concerns, too, and offer suggestions on how you think those concerns might be best addressed. It’s also okay to raise those concerns and then offer to brainstorm some solutions together. That will indicate that you’re committed to thinking through this problem collaboratively, rather than just nitpicking or pointing out a fault for your boss to go about correcting alone.

No matter what you say, it’s crucial to watch how you say it. Because you and your boss probably both care about the work you’re both doing, it’s natural to expect your boss to have some strong beliefs about the right way of doing something. This can lead to disagreements escalating into heated arguments.

So when you do have a disagreement to voice, think before you speak, then speak calmly when you do. Avoid using tones that communicate anger or annoyance, or rude body language like an eye roll or crossed arms. This is basically common sense, but in the heat of the moment, when you’re anxious to apply the brakes on something you see differently, it’s easy to forget. You don’t want to offend your colleagues or supervisor–you want to win them over.