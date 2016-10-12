These Are The Most Tasteless Pop Culture Halloween Costumes of 2016

The best feeling in the world is having a Halloween costume epiphany at some point between April and August. It is assurance that there will be no 11th-hour scrambling to throw something together, followed by many apologetic explanations of your “dead blogger” costume. However, there is an opposite feeling to anticipatory glee of knowing your costume early on, and that’s realizing too late that you screwed up and put together the kind of costume that makes you a party pariah. Sometimes it’s hard to see how tasteless your costume is until everybody else sees it, and then slowly shakes their heads.

Yesterday, BuzzFeed reported that California-based outfitters, Costumeish, had begun selling a getup entitled “Parisian Heist Robbery Victim Costume Kit.” The costume was clearly meant to be Kim Kardashian, who is still reportedly reeling from her recent Parisian heist robbery.

Taste may be subjective–one person’s “edgy” is another person’s 1000-foot fall off a cliff–but there doesn’t seem to be much that is funny about that costume. Bill Maher dressing as stingray-killed Steve Irwin a month after the man’s death was only slightly less egregious, because at least in that case the bleak irony of the Crocodile Hunter dying in the line of duty was so thick, you almost had to laugh. But whether it was funny or not, it was in poor taste. Bill Maher is just a kind of person who doesn’t much care about his perception. (Often to his detriment.)

For anyone who does care about such things, though, Co.Create has assembled some of the most tasteless costumes available for Halloween 2016. Harley Quinn is fine, and so is Sexy Ken Bone–which is a real thing that exists–but the world doesn’t need an army of Harambe. Avoid these costumes unless you want to be ghosted for the next party.