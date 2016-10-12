How Did Samsung Botch The Galaxy Note 7 Crisis? It’s A Failure Of Leadership

In recent years, Samsung has been trying to “humanize” its image in the U.S. You can see it in the branding, the TV ads, the way the company puts on a show at its product launches. It was making progress at becoming a more likable brand. And the company was having a very good 2016, with sales of the company’s Galaxy S6 and S7 phones booming around the world.

Then in just the last five weeks, ever since the first reports in early September about Galaxy Note 7 batteries bursting into flames, it all started to go downhill, and today Samsung’s brand seems in worse shape than ever. After a month of product recalls, investigations, and damage control, Samsung finally made the stunning announcement that it would permanently discontinue the Note 7 on Tuesday morning. And amid reports that Samsung still doesn’t even really know the source of the problem—hundreds of engineers have been unable to reproduce the exploding battery issue, according to the New York Times—it seems clear that its handling of the crisis has been botched by a failure of leadership.

Soon after the first reports emerged, with 35 cases of phones exploding, Samsung announced that it was halting production of the devices and starting an “exchange program” to get the defective phones out of the hands of consumers. Then lightning struck on September 23 when users began reporting that even the replacement phones Samsung had been distributing through carriers were exploding. On October 5, a replacement Note 7 caught on fire in a man’s pocket on a Southwest plane prior to takeoff. Another Note 7 burned a young Minnesota girl’s hand. Then another explosion in Kentucky. Then another in Virginia.

And as Above Avalon analyst Neil Cybart points out, these Note 7s weren’t just overheating or melting down or imploding—they were exploding like bombs. They were setting whole rooms on fire.

Passengers line up beside a safety warning about the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphone at a check-in counter at the airport in Wuhan, in China’s central Hubei province on October 2, 2016. [Photo: GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images]

And it’s when the replacement phones began blowing up that things started to go south for the Note 7 and Samsung. Until then, consumers had a certain amount of good will toward the company. The vast majority of Note 7 owners who returned their phones requested another Note 7 instead of switching to another brand (as Samsung was quick to point out).

People were left to wonder why Samsung didn’t pull the devices off the market and fix the problem once and for all. Instead Samsung rushed to get new devices out to consumers. Then, when the replacement devices began blowing up too, Samsung didn’t immediately halt production again, but rather continued inviting Note 7 owners to come in and pick up one of the replacement devices that were supposedly safe.

Technalysis president Bob O’Donnell points out that recalls of tech products are not unprecedented, but the Samsung recall is something new. “We’ve had other companies that have had recalls, and we always gave them the benefit of the doubt. We always assumed the vendor would fix the problem and it would be okay. Well, this time it’s not okay.”