How The World Is Slowly Winning The War Against Malaria

There’s no vaccine for malaria yet, but the world has been getting better at treating and preventing the deadly disease, according to a new study.

The research, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, found that the death rate from malaria in sub-Saharan Africa has dropped by 57% since 2000.

While that still means that more than a half million kids will likely perish annually, it represents a huge improvement in the fight against one of the world’s smallest but most deadly animals: the mosquito, which breeds prolifically and can transmit other diseases like dengue fever, yellow fever, and encephalitis.

Mosquitos kill about 830,000 people per year. To put that in perspective, the Gates Foundation, which has heavily funded the fight against them, has created an interactive infographic of exactly how lethal some of the prolific killers in the animal kingdom are to humans.

As Bill Gates has pointed out before, sharks may kill grotesquely enough to earn a designated weeklong celebration on Discovery Channel. But what at first seems like a benign albeit itchy bug bite drops 50,000 times more people each year. That’s even way ahead of homicides and war deaths caused by other humans. Ever the numbers cruncher, Gates provides more predator comparisons here.

The crucial issue is that when a mosquito’s needle-like nose penetrates our skin, it can introduce disease directly into our blood stream. To drive that point home, Gates has created a short horror-move-like explainer video on his blog Gates Notes.