Sorry, But Some Work-Related Stress Is Good For You

This may come as unpleasant news, but all stress isn’t bad. That doesn’t mean that feeling overwhelmed and exhausted at work isn’t a problem–it is. But some stress, in short bursts, can actually drive your performance on the job if you know how to use it.

And that’s a bit of a balancing act. You don’t need to be told that too much stress can hurt your health and productivity. But many people don’t quite grasp how to use a certain degree of work-related stress to help them. Here’s a look at the different kinds of stress you’re likely to experience and how to strike that delicate balance.

Research from the University of California–Berkeley hints at how some stress can actually be helpful. In the 2013 study, researchers subjected stem cells in the brains of rats to significant but brief periods of stress (in other words, “acute” stress), which caused them to generate new cells. Two weeks later, after these new cells had matured, the rats’ alertness, learning, and memory had improved.

Acute stress may help keep the brain alert, and . . . better alertness equals better performance.

The researchers inferred that acute stress may help keep the brain alert, and that better alertness equals better performance. From an evolutionary standpoint, this makes sense: Stress is what helps animals adapt and survive, and that’s no less true for modern humans. In another study, scientists at UC San Francisco analyzed this effect on a cellular level in humans. The results indicated that while chronic stress is damaging, small bouts of acute stress keep our brains resilient and can condition us to persevere under pressure.

So what does this research mean for the workplace? Simply that stress isn’t inherently bad and that some of it can actually be good. It can push employees forward and help them perform at their best. Think about delivering a presentation, landing a big account, or meeting a tight deadline. During each of these stressful events–which are limited in length and can feel intense but not life-threatening–employees kick into high gear and push themselves to get results.

Just because some stress is good doesn’t mean it all is, though. We’ve heard over and over again that stress can have a negative impact on our health and well-being. And that’s exactly what chronic stress does.

As the Mayo Clinic explains, when we feel stress, hormones including adrenaline and cortisol are released. Once the stressful event is over, our hormone levels go back to normal. But when we constantly feel stressed, our response system stays active, which means our hormones remain at unhealthy levels for extended periods of time. This type of chronic stress impacts every system of the body, including the respiratory, cardiovascular, and endocrine systems. That can lead to changes in appetite, loss of sleep, panic and asthma attacks, heart disease, weight gain, and more, according to the American Psychological Association.