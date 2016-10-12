Want To Attract The Right Job Candidates? Repel The Wrong Ones

To keep their edge in an intensely competitive hiring climate, some companies are trying to make themselves more attractive employers. In many ways, that’s understandable. Building an employer brand can create the sizzle that brings as many candidates as possible through your door. This is a mistake.

We all have different drivers and motivators when it comes to our work . . . One person’s dream job is another’s nightmare.

There’s no doubt that attracting talent is important. If you can’t do it, positions will remain unfilled, and the top people in your field will go to your competitor. But attracting the right talent is what really matters. Most companies already agree with this in principle, but many still overlook the fact that the goal of recruiting isn’t more candidates–it’s more of the right candidates. And their recruiting practices are still geared more toward the former than the latter.

Effective employer branding both attracts and repels. Do it right, and you may actually have fewer candidates applying to open positions, not more. But they’ll be making more informed decisions about your organization, so they’ll be likelier to go through the full interview process and ultimately accept an offer. In this case, less really is more.

Clogging The Recruiting Engine

A traditional recruiting funnel has a narrower top–you rope in applicants through job boards, recruiting agencies, and the like. Employer branding tries to widen it by adding more vehicles for influencing would-be candidates’ awareness and sentiments toward your company. Because most employer branding efforts are designed to influence positive sentiment, this means your entire recruiting funnel gets much bigger.

And that puts pressure on your recruiting team. It clogs the system with candidates that may not have opted in if they knew more about the work environment, warts and all. These candidates will likely connect the dots as they go through the interview process and withdraw (bad), or they’ll connect them after they’ve joined and then leave (terrible).

Those are bad enough, but over time, the strain of dealing with undesirable job applicants–and the risk of making bad hires as a result–can damage the very reputation you worked so hard to build in order to attract them in the first place. Candidates can leave feeling misled, and they’ll happily share their bad experience with their peers–which can lose you talent and customers in one fell swoop.

The goal instead should be to appeal to more informed candidates. Accurately convey the culture, job responsibilities, and growth paths you can offer new hires. Share the work styles that are the most effective in your organization. This increased awareness creates a narrower yet better entry to your hiring funnel. Potential candidates who don’t connect with those things can opt out before applying.