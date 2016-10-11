Carly Simon Added A Line To “You’re So Vain” Just For Donald Trump

WHO: Patriotic Artists And Creatives, Carly Simon

WHY WE CARE: Once again, a pro-Hillary Clinton ad is using the voices of Republicans and Donald Trump himself to make its case against the GOP presidential nominee. But this time it also features a classic tune with a modern political twist. Here, Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” plays along to footage of Trump peacocking around. And while the song seems to fit, according to a story in Forbes, Simon not only let them use the song used for free, she agreed to re-record a line to make it fit even better. The original “your scarf, it was apricot” line was re-written as the more Trump-Pantone appropriate, “your face, it was apricot.”