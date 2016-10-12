Save The Heroic CEO Stories, Research Suggests They’re Not Effective

Before becoming the CEO of Biscom, a multimillion-dollar enterprise-secure file transfer company, Bill Ho was a volunteer firefighter . Before becoming the CEO of SAP, a software solutions company with over 75,000 employees, a 16-year-old Bill McDermott bought a deli to support his family. When Gay Gaddis isn’t serving as chair of C200 , or CEO of T3, the largest female-owned independent advertising agency in the U.S., she’s raising cattle on her ranch with her husband.

In spite of these and other stories of humble beginnings, unique side jobs, and value-driven decisions, new research suggests that tales from the top of the corporate ladder have far less impact on employees than the experiences shared by their peers.

According to a recent small study published in the Academy of Management Journal by Sean Martin of Boston College’s Carroll School of Management, stories of CEOs and leaders’ commitment, perseverance, and strength have no impact on their employees’ level of commitment to the organization’s values.

“Stories about high-level organizational members who might be seen as organizational representatives are perhaps not as effective at influencing some important and desired newcomer behaviors as was once supposed,” Martin wrote in the study, adding, “stories that one hears about peers, coworkers, or others at one’s own organizational level [prove] to be influential means through which organizational values are embedded in newcomers’ behaviors.”

This study drew from the experiences of 290 recent graduates who were 10 weeks into a five-and-a-half-month training period for entry-level programmers. They were broken into four groups and each was told different stories during the training process. One group was exposed to stories of high-ranking executives upholding companies’ values, and another was told stories featuring high-ranking officers who had transgressed company values. The third group was exposed to tales of low-ranking employees upholding company values, and the final group heard tales of lower-ranking employees who violated company values.

“Stories about high-level members were more likely to convey the [firm’s] formally espoused values,” wrote Martin, “but the values-supporting and values-opposed stories about lower-level members appear to be more impactful on behaviors.”

This study is consistent with findings from the Edelman Trust Barometer, a survey of 33,000 people that concluded only one in three employees actually trust their employers. That study found that trust in leadership decreases the lower you go down each rung of the corporate ladder, with 65% of executives, 51% of managers, and 48% of rank-and-file staff expressing trust for their organization. That study also found that employees trust their peers more than CEOs with regards to company information.