CRISPR Gene Editing Is Making Huge Strides In Curing Sickle Cell Disease

Researchers have known what causes sickle cell disease for 70 years–a simple mutation. But the disease, which predominantly affects African-Americans and people in Sub-Saharan Africa, still can’t easily be treated.

Gene editing could help. In a new study, researchers showed that it’s possible to use the CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing tool to fix the mutation in a patient, and potentially permanently cure them.

In patients with the disease, mutated stem cells produce misshapen red blood cells that stick in blood vessels and lead to anemia, severe pain, and progressively damage organs such as the brain or lungs. In the U.S., if you have the disease, you’re likely to live 30 fewer years than average.

In the new process, bone marrow would be extracted from a patient, and the stem cells would be edited in the lab to correct the mutation. Then the cells would be returned to the same patient, make their way back to the bone marrow, and start producing healthy blood cells.

It’s a perfect test case for gene editing in medicine. “It’s a very well-defined, single gene disease,” says Dana Carroll of the University of Utah, one of the co-authors of the study. “The only mutation that causes it is one base pair in one position in the beta globin gene. So it’s very well characterized and it’s a very simple change that we need to make to reverse the disease mutation.”

Because the cells are in the bone marrow, they’re also easier to access then disease-causing cells in some other parts of the body. The disease also affects hundreds of thousands of people around the world, so the researchers realized that a potential treatment would have a significant impact. Another treatment that exists now is effective, but rare, because it has serious risks.

The new process doesn’t have to alter every cell to work, partly because normal blood cells last longer in the bloodstream than sickle cells. Fixing as few as 2-5% of stem cells could eliminate some symptoms. To be reliably effective, the researchers hope to develop the technology so it can fix around 20% of stem cells.