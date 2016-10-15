The Right (And Wrong) Way To Harness Your Company’s Underdog Status

Everyone loves an underdog–the person or group that’s expected to lose but somehow manages to pull through. For startups and small companies taking on big competitors, underdog status can be an asset. It can help you craft a “come-from-behind” narrative that strikes a chord with customers, and it can even ignite a sense of purpose and drive in your team members. But if you aren’t careful, underdog status–or even just the perception of it–can do you in. Here’s how to stay on the right side of that line.

As an underdog, you’re constantly forced to find ways to be different from your competitors–fast. And that necessity can be a powerful resource. “We believe that an underdog mentality is essential for motivating our employees and shareholders,” says Jacob Laukaitis, cofounder of the online coupons site Chameleon John. “There’s something to be said about walking into work every day thinking that you have something to prove. It makes you hungry, creative, and filled with a sense of urgency.”

That puts pressure on small companies to continuously rethink their products and services, internal processes, and business strategies, and to anticipate what customers expect from brands in the future. And it may pay off better for them, too: Even if this same level of innovation takes place inside some bigger companies, it’s their smaller, “underdog” competitors that often have more agility to act on it.

That advantage may extend to branding as well. Market research has shown that consumers may be more likely to identify with the brands perceived as underdogs. Harvard Business School professor Anat Keinan has observed that effective underdog narratives inspire and give hope to customers. In a 2010 study she coauthored for the Journal of Consumer Research, Keinan found that brands that persevere in the face of relatively disadvantaged market positions tend to hold an outsized appeal.

She and her team began to explore this phenomenon after noticing that nearly all the candidates in the 2008 presidential election positioned themselves as underdogs, despite previous psychological research suggesting that people prefer to associate themselves with winners. But that doesn’t prevent them from rooting for underdogs, too. “Consumers identify with the disadvantaged position of the underdog,” Keinan tells the Harvard Business Review, “and share their passion and determination to succeed when the odds are against them.”

This makes intuitive sense, doesn’t it? Think for a minute about whom you relate to, both as a friend and a consumer. Your friends’ circle is made up of people you feel a connection to, whether through similar interests or because of shared experiences. You formed those friendships because you could relate to that individual. As a consumer you identify with brands that share the same passions and values as you do. Oren Berdichevsky, the co-CEO of ad-tech platform Sekindo, explains that attitude this way:

Consumers relate to companies that are humble, especially those that started off small and grew with time, including those acquired or bought by a big name. We started off in a living room, were eventually bought by Universal McCann, and now we have 65 employees and growing. When customers see that we’re like a family, they connect much more and we gain their loyalty.

So it’s no surprise this underdog marketing tactic can be particularly effective in times of economic depression, when struggling through adversity is an especially powerful narrative. Following the 2008 economic downturn, New Balance released a series of videos as part of a “Made in America” campaign, highlighting the shoe brand’s domestic manufacturing, and how one-quarter of its footwear production is based in the U.S.