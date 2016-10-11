Kids Give The Best Reasons To Disavow Donald Trump

The Presidential debate on Sunday night opened with a question about whether the candidates thought they were modeling appropriate behavior for school children. Given the hour and a half of vitriol that followed, a more prescient question may have asked: What can the behavior of school kids teach our presidential candidates?

That’s more or less the route that designers Jessica Walsh and Timothy Goodman have taken in a new video promoting a pro-Hillary initiative called I’m With Her BC He’s Cray. The video asks kids their opinions on Donald Trump, and their answers are hilarious, poignant, and remarkably on-point. They are also a lot more coherent than, say, Trump attempting to articulate any of his policy plans.

Some examples:

“I don’t understand why Donald Trump thinks that whites are better than blacks because he’s not even white, he’s an orange.”

“I don’t want a wall between me and my friends.”

“My parents are Mexican, and they’re not drug dealers.”

“Donald Trump’s the worst!”

Valid points, all. The video sets the sentiment for the I’m With Her BC He’s Cray campaign, a plain-spoken plea for undecided voters to vote for Clinton, if only to keep Trump out of office. It’s the latest effort from Goodman and Walsh, the graphic design pair of “40 Days Of Dating” fame, to put their talent for visual storytelling to political use. In March, they faced off against Trump with a wall of artfully designed posters protesting the Republican presidential candidate outside of the Trump Tower in Manhattan. Walsh, who is also a partner at New York-based design studio Sagmeister & Walsh, launched an e-commerce shop selling pro-Hillary/anti-Trump pins and patches created by top-name designer friends (Goodman was one of them) after the last debate.

Voter resources, shareable graphics, and the most truthful campaign video you’ll see this election season can all be found here.