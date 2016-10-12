San Francisco Will Make This Guerrilla Bike Lane A Permanent Fixture

Guerrilla bike infrastructure isn’t new. Cyclists have often painted their own bike lanes, or separated already-painted lanes from scofflaw drivers by adding plastic traffic cones . What’s new with this biker-constructed barrier is that the cops aren’t dismantling it. In fact, the City of San Francisco plans to make the citizen-built barrier permanent, just as soon as it can get around to replacing it.

The barrier was erected by cycling activist group the San Francisco Municipal Transformation Authority (SFMTrA), to better protect a bike lane at the entrance to Golden Gate Park, where Fell Street joins JFK Drive. You can see the junction in this screenshot grabbed from Apple Maps. Previously, the group has used orange traffic cones, but even when the city didn’t remove them, they’d eventually get knocked off the road by passing cars. The new interaction uses traffic delineators, aka, safe-hit posts, to separate the vulnerable traffic lane from the cars, which often cut into the lane as they speed around the bend. The 10 posts, which are anchored in place, cost $30 each.

And they will stay there. Instead of tearing them out, the City of San Francisco will be replacing them with an official version just as soon as it gets around to it, according to CBS Local.

It’s a win for everybody, and makes a dangerous stretch of road a lot safer for cyclists. It’s not quite a truly separate bike lane, but we’ll take what we can get, to start with at least.

