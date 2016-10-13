Here Are All 96 Public Health Organizations Paid By Coca-Cola And Pepsi

Some of the most trusted organizations in public health, from Harvard University Medical School to the American Cancer Society and the American Medical Association, are linked by two common donors: Coca-Cola and Pepsi.

Together, the industry giants sponsored 96 national health organizations from 2011 to 2015, in addition to money spent on lobbying, according to a new study published in the American Journal of Preventative Medicine. Those organizations include many which are dedicated to fighting obesity.

This isn’t totally new information, but it is striking seeing the extent of their influence from a bird’s-eye view. Authors Daniel Aaron of the Boston School of Medicine and Michael Siegel of the Boston School of Public Health collated publicly available information into one place, to better see the full extent of Pepsi and Coke’s influence on health policy and research.

Aaron and Siegel noticed that nobody had collected this information together before.

“Although corporate sponsorship by tobacco and alcohol companies has been studied extensively,” they write, “there has been no systematic attempt to catalog sponsorship activities of soda companies.” Until now, that is.

The report contains not only the list of sponsored organizations, but also details of legislation that has been lobbied against on behalf of Coke and Pepsi. It shows just how pervasive these soda companies are in their efforts to protect their industry. Importantly, the authors excluded any health campaigns run or created by Coke of Pepsi.

[Photo: RTimages/iStock]

Corporate sponsorship matters, because it is believed to affect the actions of the organizations receiving the money. “Health and medical organizations would naturally be expected to promote policies that reduce soda consumption,” write the authors. “However, it has been documented that a number of health organizations have retreated from this responsibility by withdrawing from public debate on policies to reduce soda consumption, opposing soda legislation, or actually collaborating with soda companies to produce joint educational materials.”