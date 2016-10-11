Dropbox Wants To Make Working From Your Smartphone Even Easier

Dropbox is launching a number of new tools to make how you work a little easier. Following updates to its iOS app in June, the latest version, launching today, is packed with four new features the company says will make collaborating with coworkers from iPhone 7s even simpler.

“The focus of it is really giving them the productivity that normally would only get on the desktop machine with a big screen and a physical keyboard, to mobile and their on-the-go productivity,” Matt Pan, group product manager for Dropbox’s file collaboration product group, tells Fast Company.

More than half of Fortune 500 companies use Dropbox for Business to manage some aspect of their company. The cloud service currently has over 500 million users, 200,000 of those Business customers, who between them have created a mind-boggling 3.3 billion sharing connections. That’s a lot of collaboration.

Recognizing that, Dropbox brought a number of new features to improve collaboration on the platform in its June update. Aimed specifically at Dropbox for Business users, the new tools brought functionality such as document scanning and the ability to create Office files on the fly, to the company’s iPhone app, making it closer to a solid replacement for a desktop computer for workers who are out in the field or even just away from their desk.

Tuesday’s announcement brings that effort into sharper focus.

Now if you need to send a Dropbox file to someone you’re chatting with over iMessage, you can do it in-line within the conversation. Files are displayed in iMessage with a small preview. When your recipient clicks on it, the Dropbox app launches if he or she has it installed on their phone. If not, then it launches the file in a web browser.

“Our approach here is to integrate with the tools that teams are already using today,” says Pan. Rather than getting everyone to switch over to a new messaging client, this allows users to just include Dropbox in communications they were having already. Unlike some of the other features announced Tuesday, this one also works on Android. That means Android users will see a rich text message when you share a file, and be able to launch directly into the Dropbox app on their phones as well.