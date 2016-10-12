It’s “American Idol” Meets Gaming In E-sports Shoutcaster Talent Search

WHAT: E-sports Championship Series (ECS), founded by gaming platform FaceIt, supported by Twitch , unveils the four winners of its Community Caster Challenge, a competition to find new e-sports shoutcasters for its Counter-Strike: Global Offensive league.

WHO: Professional ECS commentators James Bardolph, who is also FaceIt Media’s creative director, and Daniel Kapadia, along with the winners: America’s William Robert Dallas III, Australia’s Joshua “Dowsey” Dowsev, and Britain’s Jack Evans and Jamie “SwitchBladeJay” Martin.

WHY WE CARE: The exploding e-sports industry needs more than just players. An ESC team culled roughly 170 videos from global aspirants submitted via Twitch and other social media to find and nurture new caster talent to feature in the CS:GO league season from October through December at FaceIt’s Twitch site. Matches take place online on the FaceIt platform with play-by-play announcements streaming from ESC’s London studio. The competition was a way to connect with the growing professional gaming community and find talent for future projects. “We wanted to make sure of not just supporting the successful applicants, but also all the casters who worked hard and streamed regularly,” says FaceIt co-founder Michele Attisani. “We’re planning to support the most promising talent with structured feedback from our professional commentators.”